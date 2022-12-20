Manchester United will make attempt to seal transfer of World Cup star in January

Manchester United will reportedly make an attempt to seal the transfer of PSV forward Cody Gakpo in January.

The Netherlands international has been in superb form so far this season, most notably for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and it looks like he surely has it in him to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Man Utd could also do with a shake-up in attack after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the rather inconsistent form of players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial.

According to Voetbal International, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, the Red Devils are now planning to try signing Gakpo in January, and that certainly seems like a smart move if they can pull it off.

Cody Gakpo to Manchester United?
Gakpo is the kind of player who could turn United’s season around, giving them more of a goal threat and adding a bit more spark to their team.

Erik ten Hag will also surely know the player well from their time together in the Eredivisie, which could mean he proves to be the ideal manager for the 23-year-old’s development.

