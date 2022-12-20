Manchester United want to tie Diogo Dalot down to a new contract despite long-term transfer interest from Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Portugal international has been a key player under Erik ten Hag and it would make sense for the club to try to keep him as he nears the end of his current contract.

Still, Man Utd have the option to extend his deal by another year, so there is no immediate threat of losing the player on a free next June.

Dalot could be a good signing for Barcelona, who would surely do well to replace the likes of Sergino Dest and Hector Bellerin, but it seems they might have to wait for this signing.

Romano has also discussed the situation surrounding Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has several suitors in the Premier League.

“Manchester United are trying to find a solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to let him leave. Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace remain interested,” Romano said.

“Man Utd’s main priority on the right-back situation remains to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract. Talks will take place soon.

“It’s possible for Dalot to stay and extend the contract, but negotiations will take place in the next weeks with a new meeting. So it’s still early to say how likely it is, but for sure it’s a possibility as Man United will push and Dalot is really appreciated by Ten Hag.

“Barcelona has followed Dalot for a long time but he’s not going to leave as a free agent in June.”