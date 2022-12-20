Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reportedly remains the top priority transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants are keen on strengthening up front, with Rashford their number one target and someone they’ve supposedly been maintaining close contacts with, according to Media Foot.

Man Utd fans will surely be concerned about this, even if Rashford hasn’t exactly been at his very best form in recent times, with the England international generally being an important part of the Red Devils’ first-team for many years.

PSG’s strong interest is a sign of just how highly regarded Rashford is, so it could be that United would live to regret losing him, as he could blossom at a more well-run club.

MUFC surely need to do all they can to tie the 25-year-old down to a new contract as soon as possible, or else there will no doubt be more speculation and links with clubs like PSG and other big names around Europe.

It would certainly be intriguing to see what kind of career Rashford could have if he were playing up front alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.