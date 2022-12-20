Manager happy to let Manchester United target leave in January after impressive World Cup as he deserves it

PSV boss and former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy has said that he won’t stand in the way of Cody Gakpo should his former club come knocking for the forward in January.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has already suggested that the Manchester club will try to sign a striker during the winter window, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup.

United have been linked to Gakpo for some time now and their Dutch coach could be hugely influential in any deal being done.

The 23-year-old is having a very impressive season in Holland, playing 24 games with PSV and contributing with a massive 13 goals and 17 assists.

That has been followed up with an impressive World Cup campaign and has resulted in Van Nistelrooy stating that Gakpo deserves whatever comes his way and won’t block any move away from PSV.

Speaking about the forward to Voetbal International, Van Nistelrooy said via talkSPORT: “It is wonderful how he has showcased himself [at the World Cup].

“I enjoyed watching him and he deserves this because of how he has behaved, how he has continued to work and continued to perform.

“I was able to help him from very close by and that makes me proud. And then I’ll give him his path when it comes.”

The former Man United star continued by talking about a move away from PSV: “If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now.

“You just know there comes a time when you can’t say no.”