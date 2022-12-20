Manchester United star still absent from first-team training

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is yet to return to first-team training since the international break began. 

The 22-year-old has struggled to produce the goals and assists for United that came so easy to him in his Borussia Dortmund days.

Erik ten Hag confirmed recently that Sancho had not been in the right physical or mental state to be partaking in training, and he consequently missed the team’s trip to Spain to play two friendly matches.

The Dutchman has put the winger on an individual training programme to work on himself whilst away from his teammates.

Sancho was exceptional in the Bundesliga and has shown signs of his abilities here and there for United, however, he is seemingly struggling to adjust to the switch to the Premier League.

Next up for the Red Devils

The Reds return to club action tomorrow night in a Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford against Burnley. They will have a new World Cup winner alongside 2018 champion Raphael Varane when Lisandro Martinez is finished celebrating with his teammates in Argentina.

