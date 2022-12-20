Newcastle have today been offered the signing of Barcelona attacker for £9m

Newcastle United have become the latest club to be offered the chance to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international is expected to leave the Catalan club in January with Barcelona outlet Sport claiming that Newcastle are very interested in the former Man United star.

Depay is a very talented player and would be a bargain signing should Eddie Howe get the 28-year-old for just £9m, which is what Sport are reporting it would cost any interested party.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the season, therefore, Barcelona have to sell now in order to get some money for the Dutch star.

Newcastle will try and convince Depay to make the move in the coming days as they look to strengthen their squad with quality in order to impressively finish in the top four this season.