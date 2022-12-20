Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has addressed the speculation regarding his future at the club.

Wood has been at Newcastle for almost a year after signing from Burnley in a £25 million deal last winter.

According to The Shields Gazette, the 31-year-old has been linked with a move back to his former club, Leeds United.

He has started just two Premier League matches this season and has fallen in the pecking order since the arrival of Alexander Isak, who the Magpies spent £60 million to secure – a club record fee. Wood has, however, been utilised as a substitute in another 12 games.

Eddie Howe’s side has been in exceptional form this season and sits third in the league, above the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. They are unbeaten in their last 11 matches.

Wood addresses future at St James’ Park

The New Zealand international set the record straight regarding the transfer rumours and said: “100 per cent [I see my future at the club], especially with the way the club’s going, I’d love to be here long-term. I still believe I have a big part to play here.

“I’ve not shown my best football here yet, but hopefully I can do that given the chance. If not, I’m here to support the club and push them in the right direction.

“I’m committed here and want to be here. I have played in every game except one. Whatever capacity it is, I want to be here to help the manager.”