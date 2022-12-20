Emi Martinez is continuing with his troublemaking antics and has taken another jab at Kylian Mbappe following the final.

After the match on Sunday, the goalkeeper jokingly asked for a minute of silence for the France forward amid Argentina’s World Cup celebrations in the dressing room.

el dibu diciendo un minuto de silencio para mbappe pic.twitter.com/ZJDpjnmLF8 — mar ??????? (@ikoocaina) December 18, 2022

Mbappe netted a hat-trick in the final and single-handedly led his team back into the tie after spending 80 minutes of the game 2-0 down.

He looked distraught at full-time after falling short during the penalty shootout, missing out on the lucrative opportunity of being a back-to-back world champion at only 23.

Today, Martinez was pictured during his national team’s trophy parade holding a plastic baby with Mbappe’s face taped on the front.

Take a look at the image below, which is likely to ruffle a lot of feathers in France!