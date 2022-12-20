(Picture) Emi Martinez’s ruthless jab at Kylian Mbappe during trophy parade

Emi Martinez is continuing with his troublemaking antics and has taken another jab at Kylian Mbappe following the final.

After the match on Sunday, the goalkeeper jokingly asked for a minute of silence for the France forward amid Argentina’s World Cup celebrations in the dressing room.

Mbappe netted a hat-trick in the final and single-handedly led his team back into the tie after spending 80 minutes of the game 2-0 down.

He looked distraught at full-time after falling short during the penalty shootout, missing out on the lucrative opportunity of being a back-to-back world champion at only 23.

Today, Martinez was pictured during his national team’s trophy parade holding a plastic baby with Mbappe’s face taped on the front.

Take a look at the image below, which is likely to ruffle a lot of feathers in France!

