Former Venezuelan international Ale Moreno has suggested Netherlands forward Memphis Depay ‘would be willing’ to sign for Liverpool due to their injury crisis.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both suffered injuries that saw them sidelined for several matches before the international break, with Jota’s forcing him to miss out on the World Cup with Portugal.

The Colombian had initially been given a return date of after the tournament, but it has since been confirmed Diaz will be out until around March. The news provides a significant setback to Liverpool, as the attacker had been one of their most in-form players since his arrival.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have overseen a lacklustre start to the Premier League campaign, suffering defeats to relegation candidates such as Nottingham Forest and Leeds United. Whilst their midfield conundrum is an area that needs prioritising, an experienced striker to bolster the squad may help their case.

Moreno weighs in on Depay to Liverpool

Moreno said (via HITC): “I suppose it would be for Depay [an attractive move to Liverpool], but he better be willing to press, to run around, to defend and high energy, which isn’t always his strength.”

He added: “Whilst he can play down the middle, I don’t think that’s where he is most comfortable. He likes to come from the left-hand side. If he’s going to do that, then he better be willing to do some running.”