Senegal star Boulaye Dia who has been linked to Leeds United, won’t be sold by his soon-to-be permanent club Salernitana.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan to Serie A club after a poor season last year with Villarreal where he scored only 7 goals in 35 appearances

The Whites’ first priority as they prepare to begin their January transfer activity is a new striker.

Salernitana president Danilo Iervolino is unwilling to sell the 26-year-old next month as reported by La Cronache de Salerno.

Rodrigo’s nine goals this season indicate that Leeds might not require a new addition, but having someone who can complement Patrick Bamford’s creativity and goalscoring would be a tremendous asset to the Yorkshire club.