Liverpool face paying €45m for midfielder transfer but Chelsea have also entered the race

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly alongside Chelsea in targeting a transfer deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international has just had an outstanding World Cup, so it’s not surprising that we’re seeing growing transfer rumours about him and big names in the Premier League.

According to Lions de Atlas, Liverpool would have to pay around €45million to persuade Fiorentina to sell Amrabat, while Chelsea are named as the latest club to join the race for his signature.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season, and it looks like midfield is a clear area of weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all ageing and slightly past their best.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat
More Stories / Latest News
Jesse Marsch could lose key man to League One outfit MK Dons
Chelsea star went off injured in behind-closed-doors friendly today
Club chief confirms “there is interest from Arsenal” in transfer swoop for star player

Chelsea, meanwhile, have both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho heading towards being free agents next summer, so they’d do well to bring in a replacement as soon as possible.

If either of these teams could get a quality player like Amrabat for just €45m that would surely go down as great business.

More Stories Sofyan Amrabat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.