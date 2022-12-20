Liverpool are reportedly alongside Chelsea in targeting a transfer deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international has just had an outstanding World Cup, so it’s not surprising that we’re seeing growing transfer rumours about him and big names in the Premier League.

According to Lions de Atlas, Liverpool would have to pay around €45million to persuade Fiorentina to sell Amrabat, while Chelsea are named as the latest club to join the race for his signature.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season, and it looks like midfield is a clear area of weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all ageing and slightly past their best.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho heading towards being free agents next summer, so they’d do well to bring in a replacement as soon as possible.

If either of these teams could get a quality player like Amrabat for just €45m that would surely go down as great business.