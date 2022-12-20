Sought-after World Cup winner prefers move to Liverpool over interested clubs

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly named Liverpool as his preferred destination amid interest from several top clubs.

The 21-year-old was awarded Young Player of the Tournament at the World Cup shortly after being crowned a world champion.

His performances on the biggest stage have impressed viewers and fans, but also teams across Europe, who have now set their sights on securing the Argentine’s signature.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Liverpool are monitoring many midfielders, and Enzo Fernandez is one of them ? Many top clubs have "fallen in love" with the player, says @FabrizioRomano Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 20, 2022

According to Portuguese outlet O Joga (via Sport Witness), Fernandez’s agent has already reached an agreement with Liverpool and the club are now classed as the ‘priority’.

The report also suggests that the other teams in the race have avoided pursuing Fernandez as they know he is most likely to join Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Will the deal be completed next month?

Liverpool’s board will, however, have to fork out £104 million to activate his release clause set by Benfica, who will be in no hurry to offload their talent, especially after overseeing the departure of Darwin Nunez in the summer.