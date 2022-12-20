Topless Argentina fans avoid punishment in Qatar despite showing breasts during World Cup final

Two Argentina fans who decided to flash their breasts during the World Cup final have escaped punishment in Qatar.

The South American country were victorious in the final beating France on penalties and the magnitude of the match sparked some wild celebrations throughout.

During those celebrations, a woman and her friend were spotted by TV viewers flashing their breasts to the camera – which is a crime in Qatar.

Before the tournament kicked off, male and female fans were told to keep their shirts on throughout matches and in public; therefore, with nudity being criminalised in the Gulf state, fans initially held grave fears for the women’s safety as many thought they’d face serious police action.