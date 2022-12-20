Tottenham offer key man new contract with big pay rise but are anxious over his answer

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to hand manager Antonio Conte a £1million-per-year pay rise if he commits his long-term future to the London club.

The Italian boss is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal began last week, with Spurs having the option to extend it by 12 months to the summer of 2024.

Conte is regarded as one of the best coaches in world football and Tottenham hope that the former Chelsea boss can take them to the next level.

According to the Telegraph, to try and make that happen, the Premier League side are willing to offer Conte a hefty pay rise of £1m on top of his £15m-a-year deal to commit long-term to the club.

The report goes on to claim that Spurs are facing an anxious wait over his decision, given how the Italian is in no rush to make up his mind on the matter and will require backing over the next two windows.

However, The Athletic have claimed that Spurs are unlikely to splash the cash in the January window, which could have an impact on how Conte views the project going forward.

The 53-year-old is a very demanding coach and it is now up to the London club whether they want to back their world-class in order to close the gap on the Premier League’s best teams.