Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison will have to undergo an MRI scan to determine to extent of his hamstring injury.

He sustained the issue during Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final loss to Croatia. The striker played the majority of the match, despite being injured throughout the tie.

Two more Spurs stars picked up fitness concerns during the tournament; Rodrigo Bentancur of Uruguay and Ben Davies of Wales, though both players have since returned to training and may be in contention to play again in the new year.

Richarlison could have provided goals for Spurs

Richarlison netted one of the best goals of the World Cup when he produced an exceptional bicycle kick against Serbia. He netted three goals in total in Qatar and Antonio Conte would have hoped the 25-year-old could continue his fine form when club action resumes – but he will have to wait a little longer.

Responsibility for Tottenham’s goals again falls almost solely on Harry Kane, who also suffered heartbreak in Doha as England crashed out of the competition after a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-finals.