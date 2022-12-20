Exclusive: Liverpool monitor World Cup winner, Chelsea eye CB transfer – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Hello and welcome to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – subscribe here if you want this in your inbox five mornings a week! Thanks for reading, hope you enjoy 🙂

AC Milan

AC Milan manager Pioli on Rafael Leao: “I advise him to sign a new deal and stay at Milan. I see Rafa very happy here.”

On Chelsea links: “Leao here will have the chance to improve again, he feels good at Milan with this group”.

Arsenal

Palmeiras president Pereira: “Danilo is a very important player for our squad. As of now, we’ve not received any proposal from teams abroad. We haven’t had any consultations. If we do, we will analyse what’s best for Palmeiras and the player.”

As I’ve previously reported, Danilo has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time. They discussed him internally in the summer, but there have been no talks over a deal.

Chelsea

Piero Hincapie has been scouted by many important clubs including Chelsea, Inter, Napoli, Tottenham and Spanish clubs too.

But it’s about scouting and following the player, there’s nothing advanced about negotiations at this stage. He’s a very good, interesting centre-back and he has a chance to move in 2023.

Jorginho on negotiations with Chelsea to extend his contract: “It’s normal to speak about it…”, then he laughs and leaves the interview, adding: “You said that was the last question… so, ciao ciao!”

At the moment there are no negotiations ongoing with Chelsea and Youri Tielemans, despite some claims to the contrary. Of course Tielemans is a big opportunity on the market so it can change in any moment with any club. I’m sure he’d be a great signing for any European club in general, imagine as free agent! That would be a bargain.

Inter Milan

Inter director Ausilio: “We’ve made an important bid to Milan Skriniar as we want to extend his contract. We are optimistic, it’s up to Skriniar.

“Onana is 100% focused on Inter, and Robin Gosens is now back in top form”.

Juventus

Official, confirmed. Samuel Iling Jr has signed a new contract with Juventus which runs until June 2025, as revealed weeks ago. Iling Jr is doing excellent and he will be part of the first team.

Liverpool

After such an outstanding World Cup, Premier League clubs, La Liga clubs… Many of them have fallen in love with Enzo Fernandez.

He has €120m release clause into his contract so it’s not going to be an easy one for any club, Benfica will try to keep him at least until the end of the current season.

Liverpool are monitoring many midfielders, he’s one of them.

I’m aware there’s been a report of some potentially big departures from Liverpool this January, but here’s my understanding of the situation regarding Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino at the moment…

For Keita there are chances to leave in the summer, at the moment there are no talks over a January move. Firmino is in talks over new contract with Liverpool but it’s not advanced or close yet, so we will see in the next months.

Manchester City

Brazilian winger Kayky will complete medical tests and sign the contract today as new Bahia player, after deal agreed with Manchester City.

City Group side Bahia will have Kayky on loan after a deal with Pacos de Ferreira was cancelled.

Manchester United

Manchester United are trying to find a solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to let him leave. Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace remain interested.

Man Utd’s main priority on the right-back situation remains to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract. Talks will take place soon.

It’s possible for Dalot to stay and extend the contract, but negotiations will take place in the next weeks with a new meeting. So it’s still early to say how likely it is, but for sure it’s a possibility as Man United will push and Dalot is really appreciated by Ten Hag. Barcelona has followed Dalot for a long time but he’s not going to leave as a free agent in June.

Napoli

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli on Newcastle links for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: “No, there’s no chance we will let him go. It doesn’t depend on the fee or on the proposal; he will just stay with us.”

Newcastle

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Enzo Fernandez: “I’m aware of Enzo and I know him. But I think the transfer fee to sign him might be quite lumpy. Shearer said he’d be good for us? I’m sorry Alan, I was on the other channel.”

PSG

PSG president Al Khelaifi: “We want to keep both Leo Messi and Mbappe, of course — they’re the best player and the best goalscorer of the World Cup. I won’t say more about Messi as we have a plan to discuss after the World Cup.”

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema yesterday announced his retirement from international football with France.

While there’s been a lot of speculation about what’s gone on behind the scenes, at this stage it’s still very private decision. Benzema has not explained anything yet and those close to him won’t comment as it has to be Karim to explain his own reasons.

In my opinion Benzema could have been a big help for France at the World Cup, of course, but in fairness their main problem was not in attack. Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot, and Olivier Giroud had a great tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti on Brazil manager links: “I don’t know the future but I’m so happy at Real Madrid. I’m under contract until 2024 and if they don’t sack me, I won’t leave. There will be time to think about my future.”

Standard Liege

Nicolas Raskin could be one to watch as talks over a new deal with Standard Liege collapsed: he has been sent to their second squad. He’s disappointed, wanted a smart solution for all parties.

Raskin is a talented young midfielder who’s set to be out of contract in June, with clubs from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 tracking him.