Video: Argentina and Lionel Messi arrive home after winning World Cup

The newly crowned champions of the world have returned to Argentina ahead of some massive celebrations in the country on Tuesday.

Argentina won their third World Cup on Sunday beating France in the final on penalties and this one meant more than that to the people of the South American country, as it was Lionel Messi’s first and the first since the passing of the great Diego Maradona.

According to ESPN, Argentina’s national team will celebrate their World Cup triumph Tuesday in Buenos Aires at the Obelisk and the day has been declared a bank holiday so that the entire country “can express their deepest joy for the national team.”

Ahead of those celebrations, the team arrived home early on Tuesday morning and the main man was the first to get off the plane with the shiny gold trophy.