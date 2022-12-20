(Video) Argentina parade forced to end early due to security concerns

International Football
Posted by

The streets of Buenos Aires have been lined with an estimated four million people today to catch a glimpse of the world champions. 

The people of Argentina have flocked to the capital to celebrate with the 26 players of the national team and the most prestigious and sought-after trophy in world football.

After parading around Qatar following the final, Lionel Scaloni and his squad headed back home today and were met with some of the most outstanding scenes.

More Stories / Latest News
(Picture) Emi Martinez’s ruthless jab at Kylian Mbappe during trophy parade
Manchester United star still absent from first-team training
Newcastle United “willing to pay” over £60m for transfer of Premier League star, says journalist

However, the rooftop bus parade was forced to end early due to security concerns that were caused by supporters, with some putting themselves in serious danger to get as close as possible to their heroes. Take a look at the video below:

More Stories Argentina Lionel Messi Lionel Scaloni Qatar 2022 World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.