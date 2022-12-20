The streets of Buenos Aires have been lined with an estimated four million people today to catch a glimpse of the world champions.

The people of Argentina have flocked to the capital to celebrate with the 26 players of the national team and the most prestigious and sought-after trophy in world football.

After parading around Qatar following the final, Lionel Scaloni and his squad headed back home today and were met with some of the most outstanding scenes.

There are an estimated 4 MILLION people walking around the streets of Buenos Aires right now ??? (via @SC_ESPN) pic.twitter.com/6ABcCzdXgd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2022

However, the rooftop bus parade was forced to end early due to security concerns that were caused by supporters, with some putting themselves in serious danger to get as close as possible to their heroes. Take a look at the video below: