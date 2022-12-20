Video: Disaster nearly strikes for Lionel Messi and Argentina stars during bus parade incident

International Football
Posted by

The Argentina national team arrived back in Buenos Aires this morning but disaster nearly struck before the party even got going. 

The newly crowned World champions arrived home during the early hours of the morning and took part in a short parade before the main event later on today.

The Argentina squad are expected to be part of a huge celebration at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires at around noon local time, but that might not have happened had disaster struck during the earlier parade.

It was a close call, as Lionel Messi and some of his teammates could have been knocked off the bus by some cables hanging overhead; but fortunately, they saw them just in time.

Leandro Paredes had his cap knocked off during the incident, which highlights just how close they were to disaster.

More Stories / Latest News
FIFA president wants to make huge change to World Cup that fans will not be happy with
Exclusive: Liverpool in talks with star over new contract, but another big name could seal summer transfer away
Exclusive: Barcelona have followed Man United star for a while but Red Devils will try to prevent transfer
More Stories Leandro Paredes Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.