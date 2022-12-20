Video: Disaster nearly strikes for Lionel Messi and Argentina stars during bus parade incident

The Argentina national team arrived back in Buenos Aires this morning but disaster nearly struck before the party even got going.

The newly crowned World champions arrived home during the early hours of the morning and took part in a short parade before the main event later on today.

The Argentina squad are expected to be part of a huge celebration at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires at around noon local time, but that might not have happened had disaster struck during the earlier parade.

It was a close call, as Lionel Messi and some of his teammates could have been knocked off the bus by some cables hanging overhead; but fortunately, they saw them just in time.

Leandro Paredes had his cap knocked off during the incident, which highlights just how close they were to disaster.