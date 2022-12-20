AS Monaco have released a throwback video of Thierry Henry and Radamel Falcao speaking to a young Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is just 17 years old in the video, which the club posted to mark his 24th birthday today.

He spent five years at Monaco, progressing from the youth to the first team and winning the Ligue 1 before making a move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has stayed since.

In the past seven years, the Frenchman has gone on to become one of the greatest players in world football and is regarded as a generational talent. Mbappe has won the World Cup, a further four Ligue 1 titles, a Nations League trophy, three Coupe de France trophies and many more.

In the clip, Falcao remarks: “Now all depends on his mentality.”

Henry then poses the question to the teenager, “How is your mind?”

Mbappe responds, “It is good!”

Footage courtesy of AS Monaco.