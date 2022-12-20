Leeds United could do well to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United this January.

The former Crystal Palace defender is set to be made available by Man Utd this January, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside.

Discussing the player’s availability, former footballer and pundit Tam McManus said he could see Wan-Bissaka being a good signing for Leeds, as he’d likely be available on the cheap now, but could still strengthen Jesse Marsch’s side.

“He’s still only 25 so he could be a good signing for Leeds. It looks like he has no future at Man United.

“He could definitely go and improve Leeds. In terms of price, I think Man United would want at least half of that fee back.

“But you have to be realistic. Would they let him go for £15m, £10m? That would be a good deal for everyone.

“I really think Leeds could pick up a bargain here.”