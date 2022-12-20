‘Leeds could pick up a bargain’ – Insider tips Leeds to sign £50m star in bargain £10m deal

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leeds United could do well to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United this January.

The former Crystal Palace defender is set to be made available by Man Utd this January, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside.

Discussing the player’s availability, former footballer and pundit Tam McManus said he could see Wan-Bissaka being a good signing for Leeds, as he’d likely be available on the cheap now, but could still strengthen Jesse Marsch’s side.

“He’s still only 25 so he could be a good signing for Leeds. It looks like he has no future at Man United.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star still absent from first-team training
Newcastle United “willing to pay” over £60m for transfer of Premier League star, says journalist
“I think it’s cheating” – Pundit criticises referee’s handling of Emiliano Martinez in World Cup final

“He could definitely go and improve Leeds. In terms of price, I think Man United would want at least half of that fee back.

“But you have to be realistic. Would they let him go for £15m, £10m? That would be a good deal for everyone.

“I really think Leeds could pick up a bargain here.”

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.