According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United and Manchester United have begun discussing the possibility of a January loan deal for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Since Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford, the former England Under-21 star has been left in the dust, appearing in only four Premier League games so far this year.

Due to Vladimir Coufal’s expected departure from the London Stadium, David Moyes’ team is interested in recruiting Wan-Bissaka, who will reportedly be available on a loan-to-buy deal.

According to Romano two other Premier League clubs will challenge the Hammers.