ExWHUemployee has provided an update on the situation surrounding Ben Johnson’s contract at West Ham.

The highly-rated young Hammers ace wants improved wages, but it seems there have been some issues coming to an agreement on this, meaning talks will now be delayed until the summer.

Ex said: “Ben Johnson is another one who whilst we’ve got a couple of years on his contract, he hasn’t signed a new deal. The problem with him is similar to what was with the other players – it is that he believes he should be getting a first-team wage now, which the club are prepared to offer him, but as a young first-teamer that’s not established yet.

“So whilst it would be more than what they’re prepared to offer [Harrison] Ashby, obviously, because Johnson’s more established, when Johnson looks at the likes of [Aaron] Cresswell and [Vladimir] Coufal and other competitors for his position, he thinks his wage should be in line with them.

“Whereas the club believe that his wage should be that of a young player still trying to establish themselves in the team. So the club have decided that negotiations will be postponed until the summer to try and clear up his situation.”