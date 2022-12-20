Moyes has just sent ugly January message for West Ham fans

West Ham United manager David Moyes has made it clear that there is no plan for signings coming in this January.

Hammers fans won’t be too impressed, with Moyes sounding pretty down-beat about what the east Londoners might get done.

When asked by talkSPORT if there were plans to spend, Moyes said:  “Nah, I don’t think we will.

“Because I have to say the board did really well by us and spent a good amount of money in the summer, we brought in nine new players, which is more than anybody would want to do, really.

“But we needed it because we’ve got a European campaign again and because of the amount of games we played in the year before. Even this season I think we’ve played more games than any other Premier League team at this stage of the season, so we needed to add those players.

“But January will probably be a no, unless we need something through injury or someone comes available.

“But, in truth, I don’t see us doing much business, no.”

