Wolves reach agreement to sign Atletico Madrid star in lucrative deal

Matheus Cunha is on the verge of joining Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Arsenal and Leeds United set to miss out.

According to Fabrizio Romano who confirmed it on his Twitter account, Atletico and Wolves have reached a verbal agreement that includes personal terms about the signing of the 23-year-old.

Cunha will sign the loan agreement with Wolves that includes an obligation to buy for up to €50 million (£43.5 million).

The Brazilian star is getting ready to move to Molineux while the medical is being discussed when to take place.

 

