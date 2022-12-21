Leeds United and Rangers have been linked with a move for Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

According to a report from Voetbal Nieuws, the highly talented youngster would prefer to join Leeds instead of moving to Scotland.

Raskin will be a free agent at the end of the season and he has not been able to agree on a new deal with Standard Liege. He has taken to Instagram to share an update regarding his future and it is clear that his time at the Belgian club is up. It seems that the player has had a fall out with the club hierarchy.

The 21-year-old box-to-box midfielder has a goal and four assists to his name this season and he could available for a nominal fee in January because of his contract situation. It remains to be seen whether Standard Liege are willing to sanction his departure next month.

It would make sense for them to cash in on an unhappy player who will be a free agent in the summer.

Raskin will add defensive cover and creativity to the Leeds midfield if the Whites can pull off his signature. He can operate as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder.

A move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in his development and Jesse Marsch could help the Belgian fulfill his potential at Elland Road.

Leeds could use some reinforcements in January and someone like Raskin would give the squad a much-needed lift during the second half of the season.