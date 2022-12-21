Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham are hoping to sign the 23-year-old right back when the transfer window opens in January.

Apparently manager Antonio Conte has strongly requested the signing of the Spanish full-back next month and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can pull off his services. The defender has a contract with Sporting Lisbon until the summer of 2025 and the Portuguese outfit could demand a premium for his services.

Tottenham have had to rely on the likes of Matt Doherty, Djed Spence, and Emerson Royal as their right-backs this season and all three players have been quite underwhelming. The Italian manager’s system requires a quality wing back and the 23-year-old Spanish defender would be an upgrade on all three Tottenham players.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for the young defender and Conte could help him fulfill his tremendous potential.

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy is willing to break the bank for the highly-rated fullback in the coming weeks.

Porro will add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack if the Londoners manage to sign him. The 23-year-old has one goal and nine assists to his name across all competitions and he has impressed in the Portuguese League and the Champions League this season.

Apparently, Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on the player as well and Spurs should move quickly in order to fend off the competition.