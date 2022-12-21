23-year-old star has had his “head turned” by Chelsea

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from the Italian giants.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international has been a key player for the Rossoneri since joining the club and he helped them win the Scudetto last season.

Leao has been in fine form this season as well and he impressed with his cameos in the World Cup.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on securing his services and Simon Phillips has revealed to GiveMeSport that the player has had his head turned by the interest from the London club.

He said: “He has had his head turned by Chelsea interest, so that’s what has given Chelsea the prompt to try and get that done. But Chelsea obviously aren’t the only club that are keen on signing him.”

Leao will be out of contract at the end of next season and Milan are hoping to tie him down to a new long-term deal. However, the two parties have not been able to secure an agreement yet.

It will be interesting to see if Leao is willing to commit his long-term future to Milan especially if his head is turned. The opportunity to join the Premier League can be a tempting proposition for most players and it is no surprise that Leao is attracted to the idea.

Chelsea are in need of quality attackers and the 23-year-old would be a superb acquisition.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, and Christian Pulisic have contributed to a total of nine goals in the Premier League this season. In comparison, Leao has nine goals and 10 assists from the wide areas, across all competitions.

It is imperative that Potter signs a quality attacker and Leao certainly fits the profile. He could develop into a world-class player with Chelsea.