Orkun Kokcu has told ESPN he is “very happy” he stayed put at Feyenoord after a potential transfer to West Ham of the Premier League fell through.

Fabrizio Romano claims that West Ham expressed interest in Kokcu over the summer. Arsenal also were interested in his services two years ago but the 21-year-old decided to stay at Feyenoord.

“I didn’t have to leave this summer. In the end, I also feel at home at Feyenoord,” Kokcu explains.

“I have been playing here for eight years, and I had would also like to take that (next) step. But when I see where we are now, I am secretly very happy that I stayed.” – said Kokcu.

West Ham are still interested in signing another midfielder and the club has been linked with the likes of Sasa Lukic but another move for Kokcu hasn’t been ruled out.