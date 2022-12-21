AC Milan have an interest in signing Liverpool star ahead of January window

Liverpool are expected to heavily engage with the transfer market over the course of the next two windows, reinforcing the midfield department in desperate need of investment and younger, fresher legs.

The same period of time could (and is considered likely to) also yield a number of outgoings given that the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner’s contracts all remain set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Calciomercato.it (via the Liverpool Echo) now reports that the former of the trio could be the subject of interest from a club the Reds have had some dealings with of late – AC Milan.

The Italian giants will be able to begin talks with Liverpool’s Guinean international over a possible free transfer to the continent come January 1.

It’s a move that is unlikely to invite a serious uproar from the Anfield faithful in light of the 27-year-old’s mixed four years at the club, during which time the midfielder has suffered from regular spells in the treatment room and consistency issues.

The No.8 did enjoy perhaps his best campaign in the famous red shirt last term – a season that almost delivered history for Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds – though looks increasingly destined for the exit door either in January or the summer window.