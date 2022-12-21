Agent says Arsenal could sign £80m striker in January who is attracting interest from Man United

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are on the lookout for a striker in January and the agent of one of Europe’s best says his client could move during the winter window.

According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is a target for Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, and although a January move will be hard to pull off, the Serbian’s agent has indicated it’s not impossible.

The report states that Juventus are not keen on selling one of their biggest assets, but they could be open to a deal if a bid came in that exceeded their £80m valuation of the 22-year-old star.

Vlahovic is one of Europe’s best strikers and it would be a major coup should one of the Premier League clubs sign the Serbia international.

Arsenal are said to be the most interested in the 22-year-old, as they look to bolster their attacking options after Gabriel Jesus injured his knee whilst playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

Man United are also in need of a striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last month and Vlahovic is just one of a number of stars the Red Devils are looking at.

The Serbia international would be an incredible signing for both teams as he is a big talent and at just 22, the striker is both an option for the present and the future.