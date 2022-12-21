Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has urged the club to sign compatriot Marcus Thuram.

The Borussia Monchengladbach forward will be a free agent at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move away from Germany during the January transfer window. The German outfit have not been able to agree on a new deal with the player and it would make sense for them to cash in on him next month.

Saint-Maximin said (h/t The Shields Gazette): “He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here. I was so happy for him [to play at the World Cup].”

Thuram has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals across all competitions. He could prove to be a smart acquisition for Newcastle if they can pull off the transfer.

The 25-year-old French international is likely to cost a nominal amount in January because of his contract situation and Newcastle could certainly afford him. He could be a bargain signing for the Magpies in the long run.

Thuram is entering his peak years and he could be a key player for Newcastle in the Premier League. He has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football.

Furthermore, Thuram can play in the wide areas as well as the center forward. His versatility will be an asset for Newcastle and Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak as their only goalscorers and they could use more depth in the area.

Newcastle are the richest club in the world following their takeover and they have an ambitious project. There is no reason why Thuram won’t be tempted to join them in January if a concrete offer is presented.