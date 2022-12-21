Arsenal and Manchester United keen on 23-year-old World Cup winner

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Argentine international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 23-year-old has done quite well in the World Cup and he was one of the key players as Lionel Scaloni’s men went on to lift the coveted trophy on Sunday.

Mac Allister has been a key player for Brighton and Hove Albion as well. A report from Fichajes claims that his performances have caught the attention of the two Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have been following the central midfielder for some time now and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to make a move for him when the transfer window opens in January. Although, it is fair to assume that Brighton will not sanction his departure midway through the season and therefore any move would have to wait until the summer.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, the Gunners are pushing to secure his services as well and Mikel Arteta believes that the player would be an ideal fit for his system.

The Gunners are lacking in depth in the central midfield this season. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are the only reliable options at Arteta’s disposal and Mac Allister’s arrival would allow the Londoners to rotate their squad.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag needs better players than Scott McTominay in the middle of the park in order to truly compete with clubs like Manchester City. Mac Allister would be an upgrade on Manchester United’s current central midfield options.

The Brighton star is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact if he joins either of the two English clubs in the coming months.