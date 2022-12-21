Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon is on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old midfielder is set to leave Sevilla on a free transfer with both parties agreeing to terminate his contract.

Isco joined Sevilla at the start of the season but he fell out of favour after the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli. The Spanish club are ready to part ways with the midfielder and an official confirmation is expected soon.

On a free transfer, the 30-year-old could be a useful addition to Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can convince him to move to England.

Isco has not been at his best for a while now but a report from Fichajes claims that Mikel Arteta is confident of helping the player get back to his peak form. The Gunners need to add more quality and depth to their midfield and Isco could be a gamble worth taking on a free transfer.

He was widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe when he joined Real Madrid. If he manages to recapture his form and confidence, he could improve Arsenal immensely.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Juventus are keen on signing the player as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

A move to the Premier League could be more attractive to the player and Arsenal are fighting for the league title. It would be an exciting option for Isco.

He has won three league titles and five Champions League titles throughout his career and the Gunners could use his winning experience as they fight for the title during the second half of the season.