Bayern Munich target goalkeeper Man United have already lined up for next summer

Bayern Munich are in the market for a goalkeeper this winter following Manuel Neuer’s long-term injury and have placed a star Man United are lining up for a summer move on their shortlist. 

Bayern’s number one is out for the rest of the season having broken his leg whilst skiing following Germany’s early World Cup exit and it has left the German champions in a difficult position heading into January.

There have been a few shot-stoppers already linked with a move to the Allianz Arena but the German giants have now placed Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer on their target list according to Christian Falk.

Sommer is a free agent in the summer as his contract with Monchengladbach is expiring and Man United were hoping to pounce on the opportunity.

The Red Devils were linked to the 34-year-old over the summer but once that didn’t come to fruition, they planned to start working on a deal to nab Sommer for free in the summer of 2023, reports ESPN.

United can begin discussions with Sommer over a deal in January but Bayern Munich could now ruin their plans by trying to sign the Switzerland international.

