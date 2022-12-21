Three more Carabao Cup fixtures played out tonight with three Premier League teams in action.

Manchester United returned to Old Trafford with old foe Vincent Kompany returning – but this time in the manager’s dugout. Erik ten Hag deployed five returning World Cup stars with two netting on the night; Christian Eriksen scored only his second goal in red and Marcus Rashford completed a magnificent solo run and finished it off with an exceptional strike. 2-0 was the final score.

Nottingham Forest have struggled to maintain form or see out wins since their return to the Premier League but they produced four goals away to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Brennan Johnson was on the scoresheet twice, with Jesse Lingard and Taiwo Awoniyi also on target.

The only considerable cup upset of the Round of 16 was Brighton and Hove Albion bowing out on penalties to League One side Charlton. They were without star man Alexis Mac Allister as the 23-year-old, understadably, continues his World Cup celebrations with his national teammates in Buenos Aires.

Next up:

Manchester City take on Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow evening. Kick-off is at 8 pm.