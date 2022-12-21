Chelsea “closing in” on deal for Brazilian starlet wanted by two other Premier League sides

Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Vasco de Gama’s young talent Andrey Santos.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that personal terms are “almost agreed” and that the deal is at the “final stages”.

Chelsea are now closing in on Andrey Santos deal. Brazilian midfielder born in 2004 is expected to join the club from Vasco da Gama — here we go soon! ???? #CFC Personal terms are almost agreed, deal at final stages. Vasco will receive 70% of the fee, as called by @pedrosa. pic.twitter.com/bdqfxAQ0hf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

The Blues have beaten both Newcastle United and Manchester City in securing the teenager’s signature, as Santos has chosen Stamford Bridge as his preferred destination.

Last week, Chelsea were dealt a huge transfer blow when their target Endrick signed a deal with Real Madrid. He will not join the Spaniards until 2024 but Graham Potter and the Chelsea board had been pursuing the forward for several months.

Blues looking to add youth talent to squad

Now, they are on the verge of signing a different Brazilian star in Santos as new owner Todd Boehly looks to revamp the Blues’ youth options in the squad. He has overseen the signings of Charney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina – who are all eligible to play for the U21s.