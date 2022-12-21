Chelsea are interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 21-year-old has caught the attention of the Premier League club with his performances and they want him to replace N’Golo Kante.

The French defensive midfielder is set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. Kante’s current contract with Chelsea expires in June and the Blues have not been able to agree on a new deal with him yet.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell the player for a nominal amount in January.

Kante is undoubtedly a club legend and he has helped Chelsea win multiple trophies. The Blues will have to replace him properly if he leaves next month.

Meanwhile, Caicedo is reportedly on Chelsea’s January wishlist. It remains to be seen whether Brighton are prepared to sanction his departure during the winter transfer window. Caicedo is a key player for the Seagulls and it won’t be an easy task replacing him in January.

The report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Both clubs need to improve their midfield and Caicedo is one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League. Graham Potter will know all about him, having worked with the player during his time at Brighton.

Chelsea are ready to offer a massive amount of money in order to fend off the competition and convince Brighton to sell their prized prospect. Apparently, they are considering a €90 million move for the Ecuador international midfielder.

That is certainly a lot of money and Brighton should be able to strengthen their squad massively with that kind of war chest. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.