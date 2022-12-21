Chelsea frontrunners to sign Bundesliga ace with 6 goals and 6 assists this season

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has been linked with a move away from the German club.

The player is reportedly on the radar of Premier League giants Chelsea and the Blues are currently frontrunners to secure his services.

As per Ben Jacobs, the Blues are leading the chase for the 18-year-old who is nearing the end of his contract at Borussia Dortmund.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Chelsea are the frontrunners at the moment and he fits their mould absolutely perfectly. “I think that is why they’re very seriously entertaining that particular signing and we know from Moukoko’s agent that he hasn’t yet and isn’t close to signing a new deal at Dortmund. “This is a very interesting scenario because, from Dortmund’s point of view, they’ll want him to sign in January and that will rule out a January move.”

Moukoko is widely regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in European football and he has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer. A move to Chelsea could be the ideal next step in his progression.

Playing alongside better players in the Premier League could accelerate his development. Also, working under a manager like Graham Potter who has helped nurture young players at Brighton, could aid his growth as a player.

Moukoko has been an important first-team player for Dortmund since the departure of Erling Haaland and he has scored six goals this season. The 18-year-old has six assists to his name as well.

The German international was a part of Hansi Flick’s World Cup squad as well, but he made just one cameo for his country in Qatar.

Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the injury to Armano Broja and Moukoko could be a solid acquisition. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can agree on a reasonable fee with the German club in January.

Moukoko will be a free agent in the summer and therefore it makes sense for Dortmund to sell him for a nominal price next month.