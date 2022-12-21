Chelsea have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The 20-year-old Croatian defender has been outstanding for club and country over the past year and it is no surprise that the top clubs are looking to sign him.

Gvardiol had an impressive World Cup campaign with Croatia and he guided his country to a third-place finish in the tournament. His performances have caught the attention of the top European clubs and a report from Marca (h/t SportWitness) claims that Chelsea and Real Madrid are keen on securing his services.

The 20-year-old defender has the potential to develop into a world-class player and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can beat their rivals and secure his signature.

The report from the Spanish publication claims that Chelsea are currently leading the chase for the Bundesliga defender and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line.

It is no surprise that Chelsea are chasing center-backs right now given the fact that they will be required to replace the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva in the near future. Both players are in their twilight years and they are likely to regress in the coming seasons.

Gvardiol would be a sensational long-term signing for the Blues if they manage to pull off the transfer. The young defender deserves to play at a higher level and Graham Potter could help the 20-year-old fulfill his world-class potential at Stamford Bridge.