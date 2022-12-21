Video: Christian Eriksen opens the scoring after superb first-time Wan-Bissaka pass

Christian Eriksen found the net within the opening half-hour of action during Manchester United’s Carabao Cup encounter with Burnley.

Outcast right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka combined brilliantly with the Danish international for only his second goal in a United shirt as the Red Devils continued their recent resurgence under Erik ten Hag.

The 25-year-old had latched on to a long ball from Bruno Fernandes before finding the former Tottenham Hotspurs favourite with a first-time pass into the box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports (via @UnitedGoals__):