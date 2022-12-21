Diego Simeone breaks silence on future of wantaway Ateltico Madrid star

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Diego Simeone has spoken out on Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid. 

The forward has been linked with a move away from Spain for several months, due to his strained relationship with Simeone and Atletico’s style of play. Felix is a skilful, creative and technical player who is versatile enough to be deployed in many attacking positions.

The club’s CEO confirmed the board would consider bids for Felix, with the star open the leaving as soon as January.

Since then, he has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and even Aston Villa, yet nothing has been materialised yet ahead of the transfer window opening.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool legend now claims signing Jude Bellingham could hurt his old club
(Picture) Lionel Messi set for unwelcome return in Paris after World Cup celebrations
Jurgen Klopp starts 18-year-old v Man City who blew him in away in training – Liverpool predicted XI

Felix’s time in Madrid

Felix lifted the La Liga with Atletico in 2021 and was named the side’s Player of the Year after their successful campaign. However, this season has been lacklustre for Simeone’s side, as they are out of all European competitions already.

The manager addressed the situation regarding his striker, and insisted that “no one is untouchable”.

More Stories Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.