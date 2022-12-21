Erik ten Hag has taken a specific interest in the career of one Man United star

Erik ten Hag’s goal as manager of Man United is to take the English giants back to the top of the European game but in the short -term the Dutch coach is looking to reboot the career of one of his players.

According to the Mirror, Ten Hag has taken a specific interest in the career of Jadon Sancho as he looks to help the 22-year-old reach his full potential at Old Trafford.

The English star reportedly has an individual training programme designed by the Manchester United manager as the Dutch coach hopes it will reboot his career following a recent slump at the Manchester club.

The 22-year-old is working with a Dutch coach who Ten Hag knows well and they hope to have Sancho ready for the second half of the season.

Sancho was one of the world’s most sought-after young stars when he left Borussia Dortmund for Old Trafford in 2021 but things have not gone to plan since.

The winger did not enjoy the best of years during a chaotic season for Man United and things have not improved much since Ten Hag’s arrival. However, the Dutch coach has taken an interest in making him a better player and it is now up to the Englishman whether he wants to achieve his potential or not.