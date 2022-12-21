Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool that they will suffer a ‘major blow’ if they fail to sign Jude Bellingham in one of the next two upcoming transfer windows.

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with the highly-rated England international and are currently believed to hold the lead in the race for his signature (as previously reported by Fabrizio Romano) ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City.

“Liverpool need him, though. They need him in January for me,” the former Aston Villa ace told talkSPORT. “I don’t think they can even wait until the summer. I feel that, if they miss out on Bellingham it’s going to be a major blow to Liverpool.”

Borussia Dortmund had been tipped to set an asking price of over £100m for their most prized asset, a figure that will have no doubt been boosted by the teenager’s phenomenal performances for the Three Lions at the Qatar World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s recruitment team may very well be breathing in a sigh or two of relief given that Gareth Southgate’s men succumbed to a quarter-final exit at the hands of eventual finalists France.

Regardless, it’s fair to say that Bellingham is still likely to command a fee in and around the region suggested by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on Twitter – between €100-150m (£87.8-131.7m) – if not in excess of the limit.

As reported: Liverpool is doing everything and Klopp is pushing a lot! Internal saying: Bellingham first! Caicedo is an alternative. Liverpool is highly rated from the player. But nothing decided yet. LFC won’t pay every price. Dortmund expects between €100-150m! — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 30, 2022

With Enzo Fernandez also being linked with a switch to Anfield, the Reds will rightly feel that at least one of Europe’s two most exciting young midfield talents will do, though it would hurt to lose out on Bellingham after constant speculation and links to Klopp’s ongoing project.