‘Going to set them back years’ – Liverpool journalist issues Reds huge January warning

Liverpool journalist Paul Gorst has stated that a poor transfer window could set the Reds back years after expressing his fear over their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a poor start to their campaign which has left them sixth in the Premier League, seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and 15 behind early-season pacesetters Arsenal.

The Merseyside club also have Man City in the Carabao Cup and Real Madrid in the Champions League, therefore, the possibility of going trophyless this season is fairly high.

Liverpool journalist Paul Gorst has claimed that January will be a “massive month” for the Reds, with the club in a delicate position as they attempt to finish in the top four with a successful transfer window potentially the catalyst to secure that spot.

Speaking about the January window to the Blood Red podcast, Gorst stated: “I think you’ve got to speculate to accumulate, essentially. Because if Liverpool don’t get in the top four this season, it’s going to set them back years.

“You can’t really afford not to have the Champions League money, and let’s face it, they look more of a glamourous prospect for any external investors or outright buyers if they’re a club who are in the Champions League as well.

“Maybe now is the time to be a little bit more bold, to take a little gamble here or there. Because if they don’t and it doesn’t quite come off for them, then you’re looking at next season and they’re not in the Champions League.

“This is a massive month for Liverpool coming up.”