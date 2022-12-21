‘Huge frustration’: Newcastle thought they’d got £20m midfielder but he’s now joining PL rival

Newcastle United look set to miss out on young prospect Andrey Santos as the midfielder is close to completing a move to Chelsea.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told the Talking Transfers podcast that the Magpies believed they had almost secured the signing of Santos – but are now preparing for disappointment.

The deal was expected to cost around £20 million with Graham Potter’s side now quickly closing in on the 18-year-old. The Blues recently missed out on young Brazilian Endrick, who has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in 2024 and will now prioritise adding a different teenage star to the squad.

Bailey said: “Andrey Santos is going to be a £20 million deal in total we understand, about £12 million down. This will be a huge frustration to Newcastle. They thought they had this boy. He’s one of the best young players in Brazil in that midfield position. They saw him like a baby Bruno. They thought Bruno Guimaraes would be an ideal person to bring him on.”

Newcastle will seek alternatives

Eddie Howe’s side will likely be on the hunt for an alternative option to bolster their options at St James’ Park. The club are now a significantly more attractive project to join with their financial backing and recent run of form and results. Young players will know they can be a part of something exciting.