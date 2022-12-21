Journalist Aaron Stokes has suggested that Newcastle United’s season will be viewed as a disaster if they are unable to secure European football qualification.

The Magpies have overseen an exceptional start to the season, in which they sit third in the Premier League table and are unbeaten at home so far. They have lost just one league match and are above the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe has completely revamped the atmosphere in and around the club. St James’ Park is in the highest spirits it has been in years and fans cannot believe the form their team have produced. Newcastle have taken points from matches against Manchester City and United, and have beaten both Chelsea and Spurs in the first half of the campaign.

Stokes weighs in on Newcastle’s season target

On the Everything is Black and White podcast, Stokes claimed the Magpies’ season would be a ‘disaster’ should they fail to achieve European football.

He said: “I don’t think we can beat around the bush, if they fail to qualify for Europe this season, it is a disaster of a season. Because look, if you’d have said to me before the season, ‘you’re going to finish eighth’, myself and yourself would be snapping the hand off at eighth position.

“But the goalposts have changed now. They’re third in the Premier League at Christmas. They’ve got a massive advantage over other clubs and that is that they’re not playing European football, and really, they’ve got off quite scot-free at the World Cup because none of their players have got injured or had a massive workload.

“So it would be a disaster in my opinion, if they didn’t finish in the top seven this season.”