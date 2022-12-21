Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron has come under fire from journalist Matty Hewitt for his ‘horrendous’ miss in their most recent match.

In the fourth round of Carabao Cup on Tuesday, Newcastle hosted Bournemouth at St. James Park. The match ended with 1-0 Newcastle win with Adam Smith scoring on his own net. Callum Wilson also did have a goal disallowed for a tight offside call.

During the game Dan Burn hammered in a low cross that found Almiron unmarked at the far post. He only needed to poke it in from a few yards away, yet he managed to fumble it.

Hewitt summed it up well on Twitter as he wrote: “That miss from Almiron is absolutely horrendous.”

Jay Bothroyd also had his say on the miss: “It’s terrible. He should be putting that away. He will be really disappointed with himself.”