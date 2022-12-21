Lionel Messi will stay at Paris Saint-Germain for an additional season despite being approached by his former club.

The 35-year-old was approached by Inter Miami and his beloved Barcelona, in which he made a name for himself as the best player in the world.

That status has since only further been confirmed after he was crowned a world champion in Qatar on Sunday. As expected, the Argentina captain was instrumental in his national team’s journey to lifting the trophy.

He has now completed the most remarkable trophy cabinet in history; containing seven Ballon d’Or awards, 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, seven Copa del Rey, eight Supercopa de Espana and many more.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Messi’s future plans

Fabrizio Romano confirmed today that the forward had reached an agreement with PSG to extend his stay at the club through the 2023/2024 season. He is part of a star-studded squad, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, and will be keen to lead the Parisians to their first Champions League trophy.