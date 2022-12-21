Beth Mead was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year tonight and became the first women’s footballer to win the award.

The Lionesses star was instrumental to England’s Euro 2022 campaign, in which they lifted the trophy at Wembley Stadium. She netted six goals throughout the tournament, picking up the Golden Boot along the way, and was consequently named UEFA’s Player of the Tournament.

BETH MEAD IS THE 2022 BBC SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR! ???? CONGRATULATIONS!#SPOTY #BBCSPOTY pic.twitter.com/VYpjBo5OTB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 21, 2022

Mead also started the Women’s Super League season in exceptional form; scoring three goals and contributing four assists in seven matches before sustaining an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep her on the sidelines for a while.

Mead expected to be key player for Lionesses again

Fans will be hoping the 27-year-old will return to fitness in time to represent the Three Lions at the forthcoming World Cup in 2023, where she has the potential to be the star striker yet again for her national team. The Lionesses will be keen on making history by securing back-to-back major trophies.